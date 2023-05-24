Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 311.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,842 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Gentex by 3,112.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 2,065.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at $77,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,760.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,082 shares of company stock valued at $311,401. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

