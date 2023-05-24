Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.50.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $105.87 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $97.74 and a 12-month high of $147.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.30.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

