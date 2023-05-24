Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 9,574 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 228.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 31.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC stock opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $89.72.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,501.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,501.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,061 shares of company stock worth $2,549,801 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

