Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,392,000 after buying an additional 46,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,902,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,839,000 after buying an additional 239,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,019,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,838,000 after buying an additional 78,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $67.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.09.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,105 shares of company stock worth $831,824. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Articles

