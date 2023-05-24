Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Donaldson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Donaldson by 8.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,046.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Donaldson news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,046.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Donaldson Trading Down 1.1 %

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $63.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.09. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

