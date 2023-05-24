Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $74.63. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of -26.58, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average of $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -71.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 5,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $351,387.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,799,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,552,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,225,982 shares of company stock worth $78,628,502. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

