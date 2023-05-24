Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.64.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

BRO stock opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

