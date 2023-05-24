Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 236.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Avantor by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Avantor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 121,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,490 shares of company stock valued at $204,188 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AVTR opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.33. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $33.48.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

