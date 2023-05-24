Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Coupang by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,789,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 475,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,789,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 475,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $114,216.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Price Performance

Coupang stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.01 and a beta of 1.36. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $21.38.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.