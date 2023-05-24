Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,651 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Performance Food Group Stock Down 2.8 %

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,659,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,659,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.69. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $63.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.07.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Recommended Stories

