Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 52 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 73 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $678.79 per share, with a total value of $49,551.67. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,860,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 73 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $678.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,551.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,566.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 543 shares of company stock valued at $359,254 in the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCNCA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,298.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $980.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $842.65. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,345.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.