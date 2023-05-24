Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 39,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,923,000 after acquiring an additional 174,811 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $299.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.92. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $314.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INSP shares. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $303.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.91, for a total value of $155,478.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,943.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.91, for a total transaction of $155,478.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,943.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.84, for a total transaction of $1,325,101.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,003.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,310 shares of company stock worth $4,280,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.