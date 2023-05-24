Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

ATO stock opened at $116.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.53. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $121.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.86%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.