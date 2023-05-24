CI Investments Inc. Cuts Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group started coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.08.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Stories

