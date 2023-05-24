CI Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 281.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Celanese by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,452,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,759,000 after buying an additional 51,388 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in Celanese by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,302,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,153,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Celanese by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Celanese by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,005,000 after acquiring an additional 40,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Celanese by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,004,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,208 shares of company stock valued at $457,664. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $108.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.35. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $161.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Celanese’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.77.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

