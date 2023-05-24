Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $801,000 in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after buying an additional 58,201 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $265,201,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after purchasing an additional 484,674 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,163,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after buying an additional 726,384 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.45.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.