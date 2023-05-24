CI Investments Inc. Has $260,000 Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,924,804.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,894.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,924,804.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,894.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 1,352 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $44,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,088.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 280,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,677,615. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

