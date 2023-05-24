Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 898.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 24,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 112,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 56,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 99,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 55,670 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.03 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.01.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

