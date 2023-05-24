20,192 Shares in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVA. Boston Partners lifted its position in Innoviva by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,810 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Innoviva by 425.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Innoviva by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 520,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Innoviva by 237.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 125,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 88,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innoviva news, CEO Pavel Raifeld bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $32,610.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,799 shares in the company, valued at $106,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Pavel Raifeld purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $32,610.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,515.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner purchased 290,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.34 per share, for a total transaction of $3,578,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,904,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,195,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 343,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,710 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Trading Down 0.7 %

INVA stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $944.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.56. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.31 million. Innoviva had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 73.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INVA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Featured Stories

