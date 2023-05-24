Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Stock Holdings Lowered by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Global Water ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PIO opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $36.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $277.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Global Water ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Global Water ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

