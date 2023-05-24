Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 25,293 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,680 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,293 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of R1 RCM worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in R1 RCM by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,058 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in R1 RCM by 9.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 505,899 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 42,314 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in R1 RCM by 372.1% in the third quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,486,243 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $27,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,446 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

R1 RCM Trading Down 6.2 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.84. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

