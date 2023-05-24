CI Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 122,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after purchasing an additional 25,682 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 32.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $290,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $142.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.31. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.49 and a 52-week high of $155.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Articles

