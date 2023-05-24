Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 60,360 Shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,857,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,360 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.15% of Vizsla Silver worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZLA. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vizsla Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Vizsla Silver by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Vizsla Silver by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

NYSE VZLA opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $221.14 million, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.87. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vizsla Silver ( NYSE:VZLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Vizsla Silver Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VZLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.30 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

