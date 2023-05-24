Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CRO Blasio Riccardo Di Sells 1,250 Shares

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $81,987.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 109,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,191,812.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Blasio Riccardo Di also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Blasio Riccardo Di sold 3,984 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $267,804.48.

On Friday, February 24th, Blasio Riccardo Di sold 8,912 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $527,055.68.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.28. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

