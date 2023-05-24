Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,500 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $120.52 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $132.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.59. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

