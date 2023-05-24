Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) Downgraded by SVB Leerink to Market Perform

SVB Leerink cut shares of Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rain Oncology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rain Oncology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Rain Oncology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Rain Oncology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rain Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Rain Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.04. Rain Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that Rain Oncology will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAIN. Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,147,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after purchasing an additional 972,212 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,260,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rain Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $5,170,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 2,479.4% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 466,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rain Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $2,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Rain Oncology Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

