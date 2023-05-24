Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) CEO Purchases $99,750.00 in Stock

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) CEO Raymond Z. Wang bought 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 186,500 shares in the company, valued at $279,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Greenland Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Greenland Technologies stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. Greenland Technologies Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $19.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greenland Technologies Holding Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTEC. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,131,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Greenland Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

