Lifesci Capital Downgrades Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) to Market Perform

Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Rain Oncology in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim downgraded Rain Oncology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded Rain Oncology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Rain Oncology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.44.

Rain Oncology Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Rain Oncology stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. Rain Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that Rain Oncology will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its stake in Rain Oncology by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,260,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,147,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after acquiring an additional 972,212 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 27.6% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 824,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 178,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rain Oncology by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 62,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rain Oncology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rain Oncology

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

