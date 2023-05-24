Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz Sells 4,173 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,173 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $168,213.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TENB opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

TENB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

