Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Gary Merrill Sells 2,566 Shares

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CFO Gary Merrill sold 2,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $172,358.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,859 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,849.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gary Merrill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

On Thursday, May 18th, Gary Merrill sold 2,235 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $143,665.80.

On Monday, March 6th, Gary Merrill sold 4,492 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $264,668.64.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CVLT opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.28. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

Several brokerages have commented on CVLT. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,170,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,534,000 after acquiring an additional 621,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after purchasing an additional 588,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,958,000 after purchasing an additional 319,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 471.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 346,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,768,000 after purchasing an additional 285,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.