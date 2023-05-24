Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Prat Bhatt Sells 2,707 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Prat Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $200.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.35.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 131,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,647,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

