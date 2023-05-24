CI Investments Inc. Trims Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMF. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in OneMain by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in OneMain by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in OneMain by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $46.99.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.65 million. OneMain had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 25.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.15.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

