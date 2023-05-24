FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,568 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Schlumberger by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Schlumberger by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 699,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,099,000 after acquiring an additional 123,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.