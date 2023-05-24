FDx Advisors Inc. Has $285,000 Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of LKQ by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.6% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,872.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at $902,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,872.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,290 shares of company stock worth $50,781,232 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.38%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.