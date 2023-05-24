FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 53,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Synchrony Financial Price Performance
NYSE SYF opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average is $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $40.88.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.
Synchrony Financial Company Profile
Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
