FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 53,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.53.

NYSE SYF opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average is $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.