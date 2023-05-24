TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Stake Cut by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of TFI International by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in TFI International by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TFI International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TFI International from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$162.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna upgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TFI International from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

TFI International Trading Down 0.7 %

TFI International stock opened at $109.81 on Wednesday. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $128.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). TFI International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.609 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.