FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 278 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $856,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 279,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,549,000 after purchasing an additional 96,345 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,823,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,999,000 after purchasing an additional 116,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,325,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.71 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

See Also

