FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth about $47,637,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 608,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,904,000 after purchasing an additional 370,769 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 961,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,765,000 after purchasing an additional 295,307 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 488,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after purchasing an additional 257,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after acquiring an additional 237,377 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AptarGroup Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $117.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.96. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

