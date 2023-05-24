STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Holdings Cut by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,360 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 26.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,676 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,462 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 20,958 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of STM stock opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.78. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 35.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.