FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 603 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,409,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $492,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,358,963. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,306 shares of company stock valued at $50,526,351 in the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Down 3.4 %

ANET opened at $140.47 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $171.44. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

