FDx Advisors Inc. Has $282,000 Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 431.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after buying an additional 267,147 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 483.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,480,000 after buying an additional 220,124 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $17,905,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,092,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 89.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,382,000 after acquiring an additional 139,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

FOXF opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.40. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

