Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.0 %

GOOGL opened at $122.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $126.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.56.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 665,462 shares worth $29,332,239. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.



