FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 49.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,278,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,229,000 after buying an additional 56,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after buying an additional 55,279 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,598,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,201,000 after acquiring an additional 281,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,805,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Floor & Decor news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at $844,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

