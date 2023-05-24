FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,211 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,406,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in UiPath by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in UiPath by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,462,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,800,243 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $535,437,000 after buying an additional 2,557,428 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of PATH stock opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37.

Insider Activity

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $678,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,319,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,371,104.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,529,720 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.03.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.