Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,771,000 after buying an additional 31,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,046,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 949,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,039,000 after acquiring an additional 24,513 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 941,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equinix Trading Down 3.6 %

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.24, for a total transaction of $1,967,678.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,379,347.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,899 shares of company stock valued at $14,268,740. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $696.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 78.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $762.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $709.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $695.72.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.