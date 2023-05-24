The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock Holdings Lowered by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSXMK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

