FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 69,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

