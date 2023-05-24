CI Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 14.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 5.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.33.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $274.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.45 and a 52-week high of $320.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.04.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total transaction of $834,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,502.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.51, for a total transaction of $754,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,181,327.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total value of $834,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,502.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,190 shares of company stock worth $6,902,761 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

