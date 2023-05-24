Critical Survey: Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) & SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lamar Advertising and SBA Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising 0 2 1 0 2.33 SBA Communications 0 2 13 1 2.94

Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus target price of $112.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.73%. SBA Communications has a consensus target price of $322.93, indicating a potential upside of 40.14%. Given SBA Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SBA Communications is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising 20.59% 34.70% 6.63% SBA Communications 13.91% -7.01% 3.64%

Dividends

This table compares Lamar Advertising and SBA Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Lamar Advertising pays out 120.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SBA Communications pays out 99.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and SBA Communications has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBA Communications has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lamar Advertising and SBA Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising $2.03 billion 4.61 $438.65 million $4.15 22.17 SBA Communications $2.63 billion 9.48 $461.43 million $3.42 67.38

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Lamar Advertising. Lamar Advertising is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBA Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of SBA Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of SBA Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SBA Communications beats Lamar Advertising on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co. engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless. The International Site Leasing segment acquires and develops towers. The Site Development segment is involved in consulting and construction activities. The company was founded by Steven E. Bernstein in 1989 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.