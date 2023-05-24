Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Head to Head Analysis

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ozon and GigaCloud Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ozon $4.10 billion 0.61 -$861.17 million ($3.95) -2.94 GigaCloud Technology $490.07 million 0.47 $24.41 million $0.60 9.43

GigaCloud Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ozon. Ozon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GigaCloud Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ozon 0 0 0 0 N/A GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ozon and GigaCloud Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

GigaCloud Technology has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 359.36%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than Ozon.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.7% of Ozon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ozon and GigaCloud Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ozon -20.66% -642.17% -25.48% GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats Ozon on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company provides products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising and financial services, as well as airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

